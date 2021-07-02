Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses for $99
eBay · 46 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses
$99 $200
free shipping

That's $100 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
  • integrated microphone
  • blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
  • up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
  • Model: 833416-0100
Certified Refurb Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses for $199
Amazon · 6 mos ago
Certified Refurb Bose Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses
$199
free shipping

