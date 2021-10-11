Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $22 under what Amazon charges for a new one, but most stores charge $79. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes soft sanding pad, dampening ring, microfilter dust canister, vacuum hose adapter, sanding disc, & carrying bag
- Model: ROS20VSC
- UPC: 785971646401, 863874563497, 745332349617, 732454571385, 000346437522, 733353478164
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts it to $96 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts the price – it's $7 under the best deal we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- illuminated graphical LCD display indicates mode, detection strength
- multi-mode detection for wood studs, metal objects (rebar, studs and steel/copper pipes), and live wiring
- Model: GMS120
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
Most third-party eBay sellers charge over $100. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- weather-resistant polypropylene construction
- measures 23.5" H x 22.1" W x 11.3" D
- central locking system
- 16 removable bins
- caster wheels
- Model: 240762
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits a wide range of face shapes and sizes
- Model: 9205P-20-DC
Apply coupon code "PLVLQHME" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Suprus Beauty via Amazon.
- In Black or Camouflage.
- 3 light modes
- butane free
- USB rechargeable
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- wall or floor mount
- plugs into 120V outlet
- 98% thermal efficiency
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- Model: ES4
The next best price we found is $6 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- full-cone threaded tips
- contoured paddle design
- Model: DSB5012
That is $50 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyless chuck attachment
- locking bit holder
- EC brushless motor
- right-angle attachment
- offset-angle attachment
- 2 batteries, 1 charger
- carrying bag
- Model: GSR12V-300FCB22
- Smooth Finish: Pad dampening system designed to eliminate swirl marks on both flat and contoured surfaces
- Easy Disc attachment: Through Bosch's signature Hook and Loop disc attachment system, sanding pads stick to the hand sander, acting like a Velcro adhesion material
- Variable speed Control: Powerful 2.5 AMP motor allows speed to work piece and task matching with ease
- Dust collection: Features a micro filter system for fine dust and trapping particles as small as a 1/2 micron in diameter. Durable and compact, the dust canister shows dust level and easily detaches for mess free tasks
- Kit contents: Includes sanding pad, sanding disc, dampening ring, dust canister, vacuum adapter and carrying case
- Model: ROS20VSC
- UPC: 785971646401, 863874563497, 745332349617, 732454571385, 000346437522, 733353478164
