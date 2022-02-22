Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $34 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable speed
- 5.6-amp motor
- fixed base
- drop-forged collet and shaft wrenches, collet, fixed base, straight-edge guide, case
- Model: PR20EVSK
- UPC: 000346342376
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $61.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's an $8 shipped low and by far the best it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- vacuum-brazed diamond grit
- segmented teeth
- 1" maximum cutting depth
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|--
|$65
|Buy Now
|VMInnovations
|$72 (exp 5 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$665 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register