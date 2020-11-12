That's $43 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- brushless motor
- Lithium-Ion battery
- Model: GBH18V-26DK15
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's $4 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Model: ITT25215
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- high-visibility sleeve w/ laser-etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- Model: ITPH2215
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
That's $78 off list and the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Blue.
Sign in to your Creators Club profile to get access to this sale – you'll get up to half off thousands of men's, women's, and kids' items once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is in stock November 16, but can be ordered today at this price.
- accuracy of ±5/16" at 30-ft.
- includes flexible mounting device and 2 AA-batteries
- Model: GLL 30
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- See product description for tool compatibility.
- converts into circle guide for making arcs & circles up to 32" in diameter
- includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit display
- measures distances up to 65-ft. to within 1/8"
- Model: GLM 20
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 each of T101B, T119BO, T144D, T118A, and T118B blades
- Model: T5002
