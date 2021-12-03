Take $11 off with coupon code "CRBTN15", making this $51 under our July mention, and at least $81 under what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- May, or may not, include straight edge guide and case.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1.25HP
- LED light
- spindle lock
- swivel cord joint
- depth-adjustment system
- variable speed
- 360° aluminum base
- Model: GKF125CEK
- UPC: 000346466201
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Apply coupon code "CRBTN15" to get this for the lowest price we have seen by a buck, and $41 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Raf Supply via eBay.
- variable speed control dial (10,000 to 30,000 RPM)
- smooth rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system
- quick release cam lock
- Model: RT0701C
- UPC: 758353348903, 088381652872
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 120-volt
- fixed base
- electronic speed control
- micro-fine depth adjustment
- Model: DWP611
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
Prices start from $35, and it includes over 100 tools such as grinders, power saws, routers and joiners, power tool sets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bosch via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch 12V Max Li-Ion Pocket Driver for $55.99 ($43 less than a new model).
That is the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- More are expected in stock soon, but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes #6, #8, and #10 shanks
- Model: CC2430
Save on over 80 items, including saws, grinders, routers, cordless drills, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished itema backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Bosch Certified Refurb 18V 1/4" and 1/2" Impact Driver Kit for $87.99 ($41 less than new).
More Offers
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Powerful 1.25-HP Max motor with the compact versatility of 16,000-35,000 RPM provides a durable, solid and precise palm router
- Ground-breaking depth-adjustment system ensures precise depth adjustment
- Rugged 360 (non-split) aluminum base housing with wide-bit capacity accepts bits up to 1-5/16 In. wide
- LED lighting provides enhanced view of bit area
- Variable speed dial from 16,000 to 35,000 RPM allows for accurately matching speed to workpiece and task
- Model: GKF125CEK
- UPC: 000346466201
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|60%
|$110 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$59
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|6%
|$174 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$139
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$190 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register