It's a whopping $158 off and the lowest price we've seen for this set, which includes an impact driver, hammer drill, and rotary hammer along with two batteries. Even better, you can add either a circular saw, rotary hammer, reciprocating saw, or extra battery to your order for free. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 18V impact driver, hammer drill, & rotary hammer
- 2 batteries
- Model: GXL18V-239B25+GBH
Expires in 19 hr
Published 17 min ago
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes #6, #8, and #10 shanks
- Model: CC2430
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
Save on over 80 items, including saws, grinders, routers, cordless drills, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished itema backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Bosch Certified Refurb 18V 1/4" and 1/2" Impact Driver Kit for $87.99 ($41 less than new).
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for general purpose woodworking and thick or thin metals
- includes 2 each of T101B, T119BO, T144D, T118A, and T118B jig saw blades
- Model: T5002
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5mm acrylic baffles
- Toshiba TB6S109 drivers
- capable of carving & cutting different materials
- Model: 3018-PROVer
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That is the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- More are expected in stock soon, but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
That's a few dollars less than our mention from October, and $11 less than you'd pay for a refurb model today. It's also $78 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- projects vertical, horizontal, and cross lines
- microfine height adjustment
- smart pendulum system
- Model: GLL50HC
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in LED light
- includes charger and 2 12v lithium-ion batteries
- Model: PS31-2A
- UPC: 000346397284, 000346396843, 000346441055
You'd pay $165 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tools-Plus-Outlet via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- variable-speed selection and scan angles
- Model: GRL800-20HVK
