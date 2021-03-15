New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch Bulldog Xtreme 8A 1" Corded Variable Rotary Hammer Drill
$104 $130
free shipping

Use coupon "PREP4SPRING20" to get this price. That's $11 under our October mention of a refurb, and $85 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 3 modes of operation; rotation only, rotary hammer and hammer only mode
  • automatic bit locking, dust protection and maximum impact energy transfer
  • 7.5 amp motor produces 1,300 RPM and 5,800 BPM
  • Model: 11255VSR
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Drills eBay Bosch
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Bosch Bulldog Xtreme 8A 1" Corded Variable Rotary Hammer Drill
$130

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 3 modes of operation; rotation only, rotary hammer and hammer only mode
  • automatic bit locking, dust protection and maximum impact energy transfer
  • 7.5 amp motor produces 1,300 RPM and 5,800 BPM
  • Model: 11255VSR
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $104 Buy Now
Amazon   $115 (exp 3 mos ago) $130 Check Price