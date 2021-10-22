That's $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 360° auxilary handle
- 7 Amp motor
- dual-mode selector
- variable speed trigger with reverse
- Model: 1191VSRK
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's $18 under our mention from ten days ago and $42 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- keyless chuck
- offset and right angle attachments
- charger and two batteries included
- Model: GSR12V-140FCB22
You'd pay at least $81 more for a new unit, although most retailers charge $219 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3 modes of operation; rotation only, rotary hammer and hammer only mode
- automatic bit locking, dust protection and maximum impact energy transfer
- 7.5 amp motor produces 1,300 RPM and 5,800 BPM
- Model: 11255VSR
It's a savings of $144 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 18V drill/driver
- impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw
- multi-tool
- work light
- 2 batterries
- 18V charger
- bag
- Model: P1819-P411
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
That is a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" brushless drill/driver w/ up to 650-lbs torque, variable-speed trigger, and keyless chuck
- 1/4" brushless impact driver w/ up to 1,800-lbs torque, electronic speed control with 3 speed settings
- 2.0mAh battery and charger
- charging station and tool storage wall cabinet
- includes double-ended driver bit, single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, and auxiliary handle
- Model: KLC 2124A-03
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
At 10% off, these start at $3 less than the next lowest price we found today and are the best prices we've seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- See product pages for vehicle compatibility.
- original equipment-quality hook adapter
- resist heat and ozone deterioration
- tension spring arcing technology
- shielded connector
That is the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- More are expected in stock soon, but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- tilt in/ tilt out case mechanism
- customizable bit clip
- Model: CCSTV208
That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- wall or floor mount
- plugs into 120V outlet
- 98% thermal efficiency
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- Model: ES4
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$54
|Buy Now
|VMInnovations
|$42 (exp 5 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register