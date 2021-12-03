Apply code "CRBTN15" to drop the price $9 since our mention in October and get the best price we've seen. You'll pay $59 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pad dampening system
- variable speed control
- micro filter system
- includes sanding pad, sanding disc, dampening ring, dust canister, vacuum adapter, and carrying case
- velcro disc attachment
- Model: ROS20VSC
- UPC: 785971646401, 863874563497, 745332349617, 732454571385, 000346437522, 733353478164
Prices start from $35, and it includes over 100 tools such as grinders, power saws, routers and joiners, power tool sets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bosch via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch 12V Max Li-Ion Pocket Driver for $55.99 ($43 less than a new model).
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes #6, #8, and #10 shanks
- Model: CC2430
Save on over 80 items, including saws, grinders, routers, cordless drills, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished itema backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Bosch Certified Refurb 18V 1/4" and 1/2" Impact Driver Kit for $87.99 ($41 less than new).
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for general purpose woodworking and thick or thin metals
- includes 2 each of T101B, T119BO, T144D, T118A, and T118B jig saw blades
- Model: T5002
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool or battery for $199 (a low by at least $129 w/ free battery/tool).
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
That is the best shipped price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- More are expected in stock soon, but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
That's a few dollars less than our mention from October, and $11 less than you'd pay for a refurb model today. It's also $78 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- projects vertical, horizontal, and cross lines
- microfine height adjustment
- smart pendulum system
- Model: GLL50HC
That's $4 under our mention from last month and $49 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 360° auxilary handle
- 7 Amp motor
- dual-mode selector
- variable speed trigger with reverse
- Model: 1191VSRK
Apply code "CRBTN15" to get $23 under our July mention of a new unit and best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- impact driver
- 18V battery and charger
- 4 bit holders, 4 bits
- belt clip
- carry bag
- Model: GDX18V-1600B12
- UPC: 000346617016
More Offers
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Smooth Finish: Pad dampening system designed to eliminate swirl marks on both flat and contoured surfaces
- Easy Disc attachment: Through Bosch's signature Hook and Loop disc attachment system, sanding pads stick to the hand sander, acting like a Velcro adhesion material
- Variable speed Control: Powerful 2.5 AMP motor allows speed to work piece and task matching with ease
- Dust collection: Features a micro filter system for fine dust and trapping particles as small as a 1/2 micron in diameter. Durable and compact, the dust canister shows dust level and easily detaches for mess free tasks
- Kit contents: Includes sanding pad, sanding disc, dampening ring, dust canister, vacuum adapter and carrying case
- Model: ROS20VSC
- UPC: 785971646401, 863874563497, 745332349617, 732454571385, 000346437522, 733353478164
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|53%
|$47 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$37
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|13%
|$69 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$59
|Check Price
Sign In or Register