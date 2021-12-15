That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- fits 1/4" hex impact drivers
- precision-milled bit tips
- magnetic tips
- Model: SDMSD24
-
Expires 12/25/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $3 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lexivon via Amazon.
- manganese phosphate treatment
- chamfer bit ends
- S2 alloy steel
- 1/4" shank
- Model: LX-301
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "7GI8D9YK" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- for use on iron and aluminum sheets, copper, plastic, and wood
- 10 step sizes
- Model: SDB-2017-01
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- speed tip
- Model: DWA5103
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- S2 modified steel
- UltraLok 1/4" hex shanks
- magnetic 3" bit holder
- Model: T-01725
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Save on over 80 items, including saws, grinders, routers, cordless drills, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished itema backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Bosch Certified Refurb 18V 1/4" and 1/2" Impact Driver Kit for $87.99 ($41 less than new).
That is $7 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-amp motor produces 11,000 no load rpm
- 2-position side auxiliary handle
- sealed switch
- 8-foot cord
- Model: 1375A
- UPC: 043978998924, 000346304589, 013588006821, 723434158344
Choose from hoodies, jackets, & vests in a variety of fabrics. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pricing varies by size and style.
- 3 heat levels
- 3 quick-warming core heat zones
- includes portable power adapters
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|27%
|--
|$13
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register