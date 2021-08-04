Bosch 2-Tool 18V Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries for $179 in cart

That's the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add this to your cart to see this price.
- Bosch GSB18V-490 1/2" hammer drill/driver
- Bosh GDX18V-1800 freak bit/socket impact driver
- built-in LED light on both tools
- precision clutch with 20+ 1 settings
- Model: GXL18V-240B22
- UPC: 000346648669
-
-
It's the lowest price we could find by $11.
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
That's the best deal we could find by $6.
- fits all 1/4" or 3/8" drills
- angle positions can go up to 45°
- removable handle
- Model: 4525404
It's the lowest price we could find by $122.
- ¼” quick release hex chuck
- Matrix Quick Connect system
- includes drill, sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, impact driver attachments, & storage case
- Model: BDCDMT1206KITC
Ace Hardware charges $31 more.
- 2 variable speeds
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 16 position adjustable torque control drill driver, two 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD771C2
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $15.
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch X-Lock Ergonomic 4.5" Angle Grinder for $79.99 ($19 less than a new model).
That's the lowest shipped price we could find today by $20 and the best we've ever seen.
- carbide tipped
- 3-flat shank
- Model: GT3000
That's the best price we could find by $4.
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
That is $208 under the list price.
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- wall or floor mount
- 98% thermal efficiency
- plugs into 120V outlet
- Model: ES4
It's $21 under list price.
- Brushless 18V combo kit includes two tools (impact driver and hammer drill) for power, with two SlimPack 2.0 Ah batteries
- Half driver, half wrench Freak features a 1/4 In. quick-change hex shank and a 1/2 In. square drive, for either bits or sockets
- Powerful hammer drill/driver design made with a brushless motor to deliver runtime and power for tough applications
- Powerful EC Brushless motors both impact driver and hammer drill have EC Brushless motors for superior efficiency
- Upgraded metal chuck featured on hammer drill/driver for greater durability, with greater power transfer
- Model: GXL18V-240B22
- UPC: 000346648669
