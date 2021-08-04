Bosch 2-Tool 18V Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries for $179 in cart
Lowe's · 29 mins ago
Bosch 2-Tool 18V Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries
$179 in cart $249
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Add this to your cart to see this price.
  • Bosch GSB18V-490 1/2" hammer drill/driver
  • Bosh GDX18V-1800 freak bit/socket impact driver
  • built-in LED light on both tools
  • precision clutch with 20+ 1 settings
  • Model: GXL18V-240B22
  • UPC: 000346648669
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 28% -- $179 Buy Now
Amazon 8% -- $219 Check Price