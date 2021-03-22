New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 18V Li-Ion Socket Ready Impact Driver Kit
$136 $160
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get $54 under what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • includes 2 18V SlimPack Lithium-Ion batteries, charger, double-ended bit, belt clip, and carrying bag
  • Model: IDH182-02-RT
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
