Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get $54 under what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 2 18V SlimPack Lithium-Ion batteries, charger, double-ended bit, belt clip, and carrying bag
- Model: IDH182-02-RT
Although price-matched at a couple of stores, that's $30 off, the best price we could find, and the most convenient retailer for most people. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs only 1.6 lbs.
- 3 LED work lights are built in
- Includes a carry bag, charger, and battery
- Model: PS42-02
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get this deal. That's $128 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay,
- up to 2,300 rpm
- 1/4" hex chuck
- anti-overloading, over-discharging, over-heating features
- built-in fan
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag
- Model: XDT04CW
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Apply code "PAYLESS15" to get an extra 15% off $25 or more. Shop and save on items from brands like DeWalt, adidas, Lenovo, Worx, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Extended torsion zone
- High visibility sleeve with laser etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 TPI tooth design
- bi-metal construction and reinforced pair-setting teeth
- taper backs and plunge tip
- Model: RAP7PK
That's $8 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion
- Model: ITBH201
