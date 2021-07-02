Bosch 18V Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $130

That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Includes 18V 1/2" compact drill driver, 18V 1/4" hex impact driver, 2 batteries, and accessories
- Model: GXL18V-26B22-RT
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the on-page coupon for a total of $75 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- LED real-time power indicator
- 3 speed switch
- variable speed trigger
- LED light
- includes battery, charger, 3 impact sockets, and case
- Model: BHD850B
Follow the instructions below to get this deal – it's a savings of $136 compared to buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- To get this deal:
- Add the Drill & Driver kit to your cart for $399.99
- Search "2808954" to see the Milwaukee M18 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, and it to your cart
- Search "2236909" to see the Milwaukee M18 100-Lumen LED Flashlight, and add that to your cart
- In-cart, the saw and flashlight will be free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 1/2" hammer drill, 1/4" hex impact driver, two M18 battery packs, one multi-voltage charger, belt clip, bit holder, and carrying case
- Model: 2997-22
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
That is $208 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- wall or floor mount
- 98% thermal efficiency
- plugs into 120V outlet
- Model: ES4
That's around a buck under our January mention, and a current low by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Q&E AutoParts via eBay.
- See vendor details for compatibility.
- one step installation with quick click adapter
- wear resistant natural rubber wiping edge
- Model: H281
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable
- easily converted into a circle guide for making circles & arcs up to 32" in diameter
- includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
