Bosch 18V Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $130
eBay · 53 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 18V Drill and Impact Driver Kit
$130 $230
free shipping

That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Includes 18V 1/2" compact drill driver, 18V 1/4" hex impact driver, 2 batteries, and accessories
  • Model: GXL18V-26B22-RT
