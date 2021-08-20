Bosch 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $119
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Bosch 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw w/ Battery Kit
$119
free shipping

Score a Bosch Core 18V 4A battery kit (includes charger) for free with saw purchase ($129 savings). Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Free item automatically adds to cart.
  • 1-1/18" troke
  • Lock-Jaw blade-change system
  • Model: CRS180B
