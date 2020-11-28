It's $9 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most stores charge at least $129. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 1,500 in-lbs max torque
- 2,800 RPM max variable speed
- 3,200 IPM
- LED light
- 2 18V lithium-ion SlimPack batteries
- Model: 25618-02-RT
- UPC: 000346393477
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
That's a $10 drop from last month's mention, and $75 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DeWalt via eBay
- A 2-year DeWalt warranty applies
- 1/4" hex
- keyless chuck
- 3,600RPM
- 3 LEDs w/ 20-second delay after trigger release
- battery
- Model: DCF885L1
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- batteries sold separately
- 2,750rpm maximum speed
- up to 1,500 in. lbs. of torque
- Model: 2656-80
It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Item is in like new condition and includes a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Battery & charger sold separately.
- variable speed up to 2,300 rpm
- up to 1,420 in. lbs. of torque
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT04Z
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 18 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
It's $4 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Model: ITT25215
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- high-visibility sleeve w/ laser-etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
These start at $8 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- xtended torsion zone
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- single sided
- Model: ITPH2205
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is in stock November 16, but can be ordered today at this price.
- accuracy of ±5/16" at 30-ft.
- includes flexible mounting device and 2 AA-batteries
- Model: GLL 30
More Offers
- This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.
- 25% lighter than the competition.
- The most compact design in the market - 25% shorter than the competition at only 5.7 in. long
- Faster with more torque at 2,800 RPM and 1,500 in-lbs
- Highest IPM in its category at over 3,200 IPM
- Model: 25618-02-RT
- UPC: 000346393477
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$100 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
|eBay
|53%
|--
|$100
|Check Price
Sign In or Register