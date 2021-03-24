It's $39 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 18V compact drill/driver, two 18V 1.5 Ah SlimPack batteries, 18V charger, and carrying bag
- delivers 480 in-lbs. of torque
- 2 speed settings
- built-in LED lgiht
- Model: GSR18V-190B22
Published 50 min ago
Apply code "PAYLESS15" to save $38 below the next best price we could find for a new model.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes two 12V Max lithium-ion batteries, 30-minute charger, carry case
- drill delivers up to 265-lbs. torque
- two speed motor
- auto chuck
- LED light
- Model: PS130-2A
That's a savings of $10.
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
It's the lowest price we could find by $5.
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
It's a savings of 61% off the list price and the best deal we could find
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and LED light
- Model: P1816-P705
That's a shipped low by $6.
- 1/4" hex shank
- for use with ferrous metal
- Model: DWA4974
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off.
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2.
Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find.
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10.
Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
It's the lowest price we could find by $4.
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Extended torsion zone
- High visibility sleeve with laser etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
It's the lowest price we could find by $9.
- adjustable
- easily converted into a circle guide for making circles & arcs up to 32" in diameter
- includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- 6 TPI tooth design
- bi-metal construction and reinforced pair-setting teeth
- taper backs and plunge tip
- Model: RAP7PK
