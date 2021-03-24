New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 18V 1/2" Drill Kit
$90 $219
free shipping

It's $39 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • includes 18V compact drill/driver, two 18V 1.5 Ah SlimPack batteries, 18V charger, and carrying bag
  • delivers 480 in-lbs. of torque
  • 2 speed settings
  • built-in LED lgiht
  • Model: GSR18V-190B22
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Drills eBay Bosch
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 58% -- $90 Buy Now
Amazon   $73 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price