eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 18V Li-ion Cordless 1" SDS-plus Bulldog Rotary Hammer Kit
$290 $700
free shipping

That's at least $209 less than you'd pay for a new one, although some charge over $600 new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • includes 18V battery & charger
  • EC brushless motor
  • precision and vibration control
  • CoolPack 2.0 for effective cooling
  • KickBack Control technology
  • auxiliary handle, depth gauge, and carrying case
  • Model: GBH18V26K24
