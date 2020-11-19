New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Bosch 18V 3/4" SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer w/ Battery Kit
$129 $199
free shipping

We saw the bare tool for only $11 less in our February mention, and this is a savings of $95 for these bought separately elsewhere. (Amazon charges just $20 less for it without the battery kit.) Buy Now at Lowe's

  • The battery kit is added in cart.
  • Hammer:
  • weighs 5.7-lbs
  • 1.3-ft. lbs of impact energy
  • requires a Bosch 18V 4.0Ah battery or higher (not included)
  • Battery kit:
  • Battery-status indicator
  • 18V battery
  • Allows users to charge a Bosch 18V 4.0 Ah battery to 80% in 48 minutes or to 100% in about an hour
  • Model: GBH18V-20N
  • Expires 11/25/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Black Friday Popularity: 3/5
