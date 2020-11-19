We saw the bare tool for only $11 less in our February mention, and this is a savings of $95 for these bought separately elsewhere. (Amazon charges just $20 less for it without the battery kit.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- The battery kit is added in cart.
- Hammer:
- weighs 5.7-lbs
- 1.3-ft. lbs of impact energy
- requires a Bosch 18V 4.0Ah battery or higher (not included)
- Battery kit:
- Battery-status indicator
- 18V battery
- Allows users to charge a Bosch 18V 4.0 Ah battery to 80% in 48 minutes or to 100% in about an hour
- Model: GBH18V-20N
-
Expires 11/25/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $4 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Model: ITT25215
- extended torsion zone
- high-visibility sleeve w/ laser-etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
These start at $8 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- xtended torsion zone
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- single sided
- Model: ITPH2205
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- Model: ITPH2215
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
There are almost 30,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is in stock November 16, but can be ordered today at this price.
- accuracy of ±5/16" at 30-ft.
- includes flexible mounting device and 2 AA-batteries
- Model: GLL 30
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- See product description for tool compatibility.
- converts into circle guide for making arcs & circles up to 32" in diameter
- includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit display
- measures distances up to 65-ft. to within 1/8"
- Model: GLM 20
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|35%
|--
|$129
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$118 (exp 9 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register