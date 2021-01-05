That's the best price we could find by $34 for the same number of sheets. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 5 case limit per customer.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $6 shipping fee.
- 500 sheets per ream (5,000 sheets total)
- 20-lb. paper weight
- 8.5" x 11" sheet size
- 92 brightness
- Model: OX9001-CTN
Expires 1/7/2021
It's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- bubble level
- ruler
- Phillips screwdriver
- Model: 4342
Choose from a selection of calendars and planners to start off the new year with prices starting at $3.99. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $4.99. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the 2021 National Parks Poster Art of the WPA Large Wall Calendar for $9.49 ($10 off).
You'd pay $110 for 200 at your local USPS. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Melvzo via eBay
That's half off the list price, and the best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Deals include laptops, desktops, printers, file folders, notebooks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Deals include monitors from $140, printers from $100, office furniture up to 40% off, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
