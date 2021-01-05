New
Boise X-9 Multi-Use Copy Paper 10-Ream Case
$29 $67
That's the best price we could find by $34 for the same number of sheets. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • 5 case limit per customer.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $6 shipping fee.
  • 500 sheets per ream (5,000 sheets total)
  • 20-lb. paper weight
  • 8.5" x 11" sheet size
  • 92 brightness
  • Model: OX9001-CTN
  • Expires 1/7/2021
