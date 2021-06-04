BlitzWolf Smart WiFi Body Fat Scale for $21
Banggood · 12 mins ago
BlitzWolf Smart WiFi Body Fat Scale
$21 $37
$3 shipping

Apply coupon code "BGDNSC1" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Banggood

  • The vendor automatically adds $0.74 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
  • You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
  • New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
  • 13 body metrics
  • requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
  • app control
  • Model: BW-SC1
  • Code "BGDNSC1"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
