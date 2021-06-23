BlitzWolf LED Floor Lamp for $60
Banggood · 1 hr ago
BlitzWolf LED Floor Lamp
$60 $109
$11 shipping

Apply coupon code "BGDWFLT2" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • The vendor automatically adds $2.18 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
  • New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
  • You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
  • Shipping adds $10.88.
Features
  • 10 brightness levels with stepless dimming
  • 2,700K to 6,500K color temperature
  • touch and remote control
  • rotatable lamp head
  • 2,000 lumens
  • 68.9" tall
  • Model: BW-FLT2
  • Code "BGDWFLT2"
  • Expires 7/15/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
