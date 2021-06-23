BlitzWolf LED Floor Lamp for $60

Apply coupon code "BGDWFLT2" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Banggood
- The vendor automatically adds $2.18 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
- Shipping adds $10.88.
- 10 brightness levels with stepless dimming
- 2,700K to 6,500K color temperature
- touch and remote control
- rotatable lamp head
- 2,000 lumens
- 68.9" tall
- Model: BW-FLT2
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $89 ship for free.)
- can be positioned vertically, horizontally, or mounted to the wall
- USB power cord
- measures 11" x 2.5" x 7"
- Model: MLB7-1030-BLK
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Coupon code "SSEM50OFF" takes 50% off, saving $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SainSonic Shop via Amazon.
- IP67 ingress protection rating
- 6,500K color temperature
- 20 LED chips
- 700 lumens
- Model: EMF2
Apply coupon code "BGDNCFS" to save $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Choose shipping from USA on main product page. There is also a $2 allowance available for new users.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- PU leather
- breathable cushion pad
- includes 1 cover
Apply coupon code "BGDNTPM" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds $0.44 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- LCD screen
- auto power-on
- IP67 waterproof
- smart sleep mode
- Model: T260
Apply code "BGDNEAP" to save $31. Buy Now at Banggood
- $1.06 for shipping insurance is auto applied at checkout, but can be removed.
- This item ships from China and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- for use inflating vehicle tires and toys
- 4,000mAh
- USB charge cable included
- OLED display
- 4 pressure modes
- includes 3 nozzle adapters
- Model: TP03
Apply code "BGIOCAM" to save $101 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- This vendor adds $1.08 for shipping insurance. You can uncheck it during checkout it you do not wish to insure your item.
- You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
- supports iOS phone one way and Android phone two-way
- GPS navigation
- links to steering wheel controls
- Bluetooth 4.0
- driving recorder
- radio has 30 presets
- Android 8.0
Apply coupon code "BGIOGC1" for a total savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping insurance adds $2.60, but you have the option to remove it.
- reclines 150°
- detachable pillows
- retractable footrest
- adjustable height
- swivels 360°
- Model: BW-GC1
Apply coupon code "BGLimit10" for a savings of $63. Buy Now at Banggood
- The vendor automatically adds $1.40 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- 12,000mAh power bank
- IP67 waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof
- LED light w/ flashlight mode, SOS mode, and strobe mode
- Model: BW-JS1
Apply coupon code "BGDNSC1" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Banggood
- The vendor automatically adds $0.74 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- You must select shipping from USA for this code to work.
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- 13 body metrics
- requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- app control
- Model: BW-SC1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Banggood
|44%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register