BlitzWolf Gaming Chair for $90

Apply coupon code "BGDNGC1" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in 3 colors (White pictured).
- Shipping insurance adds $2.60, but you have the option to remove it.
- reclines 150°
- detachable pillows
- retractable footrest
- adjustable height
- swivels 360°
- Model: BW-GC1
Apply coupon code "50HC9V2V" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black w/ Green.
- Sold by LPHY Co. Ltd. via Amazon.
- universal size stem of 7/16"
- withstands loads up to 650-lbs.
- wheels will light up when they roll
- wheel-shell made of soft polyurethane
You won't want to sit on these deals but you will... on the chairs.
Note: Our regular pun guy is off this week. We apologize. Shop Now at Staples
- Staples Rewards members get free shipping over $20 (it's free to join.) Pickup is available on most items otherwise, instead of paying $9.95 for shipping.
- Pictured is the Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Computer and Desk Chair for $89.99 ($60 off)
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck, but most vendors charge $126 or more. Need more than one chair? Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "HDOFFICE10" to get each chair for $97. (Or, outfit your home office and use the coupon code for orders over $200.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Silver Grey.
- reclining back with locking lever and tension control knob
- height-adjustable headrest and seat
- padded flip-up armrests
- Model: RTA-80X5
That's $46 less than you'd pay at Overstock. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Black or Brown.
- Need to outfit your whole office? Coupon code "HDOFFICE10" takes an extra 10% off home office purchases of $200 or more, and applies to other select items, like accent chairs, TV stands, and decor.
Apply coupon code "BGDNHK1" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance adds $1.99, but you have the option to remove it.
- RK3318 quad-Core 64-bit CPU
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Android 10.0
Use coupon code "BGDNLSD" for an extra $34 off and a total savings of $64 off list. Buy Now at Banggood
- In Black or White.
- Shipping adds $2.99.
- measures 50.7" L x 50.7" W x 29" H
- density board desktop
- steel frame
- removable shelf
- Model: G13608
