eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Blendtec Classic FourSide Blender
$161 $300
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to save $139 off the lowest price we could find for a new one. (It's also $49 under our June mention of a new unit and the second-lowest price we've seen for any Blendtec blender.) Buy Now at eBay

  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by Blendtec Inc. via eBay.
  • 75-oz. jar
  • 30-second pre-programmed cycle
  • high and low pulse
  • Model: CFITA2301A
  • Code "PICKCR15"
  • Expires 10/29/2020
