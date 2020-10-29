Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to save $139 off the lowest price we could find for a new one. (It's also $49 under our June mention of a new unit and the second-lowest price we've seen for any Blendtec blender.) Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Blendtec Inc. via eBay.
- 75-oz. jar
- 30-second pre-programmed cycle
- high and low pulse
- Model: CFITA2301A
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Apply coupon code "8OVSMOKF" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- 6 power levels
- double burner
- handles
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
Save on hand mixers, toasters, coffee makers, blenders and more. Shop Now at eBay
- all items are sold by usa-world-sales via eBay
- warranty information is provided on individual product pages
Save on a range of refurbished items, including small appliances, robot vacuums, power tools, headphones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Warranty and shipping information is available on individual product pages.
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$161
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$210 (exp 4 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register