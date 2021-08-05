Blackview BL5000 Dual 5G Global Rugged Gaming Smartphone for $280
Banggood · 57 mins ago
Blackview BL5000 Dual 5G Global Rugged Gaming Smartphone
$280 $400
free shipping

Apply code "BGBVBL5000" to save $220 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
  • This item ships from Hong Kong and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
  • Available in several colors (Green highlight pictured).
Features
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) octa-core 2GHz processor
  • 8GB +128GB
  • 6.36" 2300x1080 IPS display
  • 12MP+16MP rear camera
  • 16MP front camera
  • pro gaming system
  • Android 11
  • Model: BL5000
  • Code "BGBVBL5000"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
    Published 57 min ago
