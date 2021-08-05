Blackview BL5000 Dual 5G Global Rugged Gaming Smartphone for $280

Apply code "BGBVBL5000" to save $220 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- This item ships from Hong Kong and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- Available in several colors (Green highlight pictured).
- MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) octa-core 2GHz processor
- 8GB +128GB
- 6.36" 2300x1080 IPS display
- 12MP+16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- pro gaming system
- Android 11
- Model: BL5000
That's the best price we've seen at $110 under our mention from three weeks ago for a new model, and currently $110 less than we found for a new model on eBay. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in several colors (Just Black pictured).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: G013A
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "BGDNEBM1" for a savings of $94. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available for Front or Rear Wheel.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- includes everything needed to convert a standard bike into an electric one
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in Dark Blue or Light Green.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping adds at least $17.56 depending on zip code. Ships from a USA warehouse.
- high carbon steel frame
- adjustable awning
- adjustable handle
- double brakes
- stroller, pushchair, and tricycle
- for ages 6 to 36 months
Save $34 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code. Ships from a USA warehouse.
- digital display
- Advanced IGBT Technology
- thermostatic control
- heavy-duty stainless steel body
- Model: ZX7-250
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Blackview
- These earbuds will ship August 13, but you can order now to save.
- hybrid active noise cancellation
- triple microphones
- IR proximity sensor
- IPX7 waterproof
- punchy bass
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 7mm driver and graphene-PU composite diaphragm
