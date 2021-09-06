Black + Decker Helix 5-Speed Hand Mixer for $12
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Black + Decker Helix 5-Speed Hand Mixer
$12 $30
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • reinforced nylon helix beaters
  • includes helix beaters, dough hooks, wire whisk, and snap-on storage case
  • Model: MX610B
