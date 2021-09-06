Black + Decker 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum for $30
Black + Decker 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum
$30 $40
pickup

At 25% off, it's a shipped low by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
  • functions as stick vac, handheld vac, and stair vac
  • crevice tool and brush attachments
  • washable HEPA filter
  • 0.8-liter dust bin
  • swivel steering
  • Model: BDXHHV005G
