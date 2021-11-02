You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for the saw without the battery! (The battery goes for $16.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- The battery will be added in cart.
- variable speed trigger
- 3000 SPM motor
- Model: BDCR20B
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's a savings of nearly $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by etechdirect via eBay.
- 8" bar and chain
- electronic ignition
- oil-free function
- Model: P5452
You'll pay $40 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
Save on appliances, tools, smart home assistants, holiday decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
Home Depot charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 180-cfm air volume
- up to 180-mph air speed
- weighs 4.4-lbs.
- cord retainer
- Model: LB700
You'd pay $30 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- automatic keep warm function
- non-stick cooking bowl
- steaming basket
- measuring cup and spoon
- Model: RC516
That is a low by $3, although most charge at least $249. For further comparison, it's the 2nd-best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via Amazon.
- 5 cycles
- 3 water level choices
- auto shutoff
- LED display
- Model: BPWM09W
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$28 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register