Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker 20V Max Li-Ion Easyfeed String Trimmer Kit
$76 $89
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MEMORIAL15" to reach $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • It's sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
Features
  • 2-speed control
  • Converts to trimmer from wheeled edger
  • Automatic feed spool
  • Includes a battery charger
  • Model: LSTE525R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MEMORIAL15"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten Black + Decker
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register