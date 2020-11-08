New
Ends Today
Lowe's · 35 mins ago
Black + Decker 4-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit
$119 $180
free shipping

That's $55 less than Home Depot's best price today. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • Drill/driver
  • flashlight
  • circular saw
  • sander
  • two batteries
  • charger
  • Model: BD4KITCDCMSL
  • UPC: 885911509077
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tools & Hardware Lowe's Black + Decker
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Black + Decker BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 4 Tool (BD4KITCDCMSL)
$179
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Part of the 20V max* Lithium Ion battery system
  • Ldx120 drill/driver: 11 position clutch to prevent stripping of screws, keyless chuck for easy bit changes, LED light
  • Bdccs20 circular saw: 5.5" fast cutting blade, bevel adjustment with detents for angle cuts
  • Bdcms20 Mouse sander: 12000 OPM for quick material removal, detail finger attachment for tight spaces
  • Bdcf20 LED work light: pivoting head to illuminate tough to reach spaces
  • Model: BD4KITCDCMSL
  • UPC: 885911509077

Verified: 11/08/2020 · $179 after savings · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 33% -- $119 Buy Now
Amazon   $185 (exp 2 mos ago) $179 Check Price