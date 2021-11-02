It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- dust blower
- Wire Guard Sightline channel
- tilting base plate for bevel cuts
- Model: BDEJS300C
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- accepts T and U blades
- variable speed trigger
- 4 orbital settings
- Model: CMES610
- UPC: 885911549011
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 6", 8", and 10" wrenches
- large knurl
- hex jaw
- Model: AC3PC
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
The battery will be added in cart. You'd pay $34 more for these bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Delivers 1375 in-lbs of max torque
- Quick Release 1/4" Hex Chuck
- Includes PH #2 Screwdriving Bit
- Model: BDCI20B
- UPC: 885911343138
Home Depot charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 180-cfm air volume
- up to 180-mph air speed
- weighs 4.4-lbs.
- cord retainer
- Model: LB700
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for the saw without the battery! (The battery goes for $16.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- The battery will be added in cart.
- variable speed trigger
- 3000 SPM motor
- Model: BDCR20B
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5 amp motor & variable speed of up to 3,000 SPM
- Wire Guard Sightline channel that improves visibility to cut line
- tilting base plate for bevel cuts
- dust blower
- Model: BDEJS300C
- UPC: 043916798135, 043936592652, 885911374200, 043953892315, 787721747994, 043958492855, 784497181052
