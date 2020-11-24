New
Macy's · 46 mins ago
Black + Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker
$8 after rebate $20
free shipping w/ $25

After the rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • automatic keep warm function
  • non-stick cooking bowl
  • steaming basket
  • measuring cup and spoon
  • Model: RC516
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 46 min ago
