New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Bissell Perfect Sweep Turbo Powered Cordless Rechargeable Sweeper
$30 $40
free shipping

It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
Features
  • up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
  • removable top loading dirt container
  • can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
  • Model: 2880A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Used Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% -- $30 Buy Now