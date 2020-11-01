It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Bissell
- up to 100 minutes of operation per charge
- wet mopping mode
- machine washable mop pads
- dry vacuuming mode
- Model: 28599
Save $4 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Titanium with ChaCha Lime Accents.
- 9.5" cleaning path width
- half gallon tank capacity
- 4-row rotating brush
- collapsible handle
- removable nozzle
- edging bristles
- 2 tank system
- 20-foot cord
- Model: 2085
Save 20% and get a low price for a vacuum with cyclonic technology. Plus, it features the TurboBrush attachment, which you won't find on versions sold at other stores. Buy Now at Lowe's
- TurboBrush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, crevice tool, extension wand, and exclusive corner tool
- cyclonic technology that extends filter life
- 5 adjustable height settings
- one-touch empty dirt tank
- Model: 25982
It's $40 under our June mention, $50 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $12 shipping fee.
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
Apply coupon code "50L8CRA7" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Scijoy Warehouse via Amazon.
- weighs only 2.2-lbs.
- washable HEPA filter
- 2 adjustable suction modes
- includes brush attachment & crevice nozzle
- Model: WT004
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
That's a savings of $120 off list, the best we've seen for a new one, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- charging docking station
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's a $4 drop from September, $28 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black White (pictured) or Blue/White.
It's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- accessory nozzle
- flat scraping tool
- grout brush
- angle concentrator
- 3 color coded round brushes
- measuring cup
- Model: 39N7V
It's $70 under what you would pay at the Bissell website. Buy Now at Amazon
- wire reinforced hose
- quiet motor
- includes sound dampening mat, microfiber towel, & 16-oz. bottle of no-rinse dog shampoo
- Model: 2290A
That's $21 under what you'd pay at Bissell direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- use damp or dry
- jointed handle
- washable microfiber pad
- swivels and rotates 360°
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- washable filter
- 30-ft. long power cord
- includes Pet TurboEraser tool, crevice tool, & dusting brush
- Model: 3070
