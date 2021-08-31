Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Carpet Cleaner for $102
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Carpet Cleaner
$102 $120
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this price. You'd pay $78 more for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • detachable hose
  • 3" tough stain tool
  • 8-oz. formula
  • Model: 1548
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 28 min ago
