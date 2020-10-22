That's at least $18 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- multi-level filtration
- bottom-empty dirt tank
- includes crevice tool, dusting brush, and telescoping wand
- Model: 1654
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Save $4 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Titanium with ChaCha Lime Accents.
- 9.5" cleaning path width
- half gallon tank capacity
- 4-row rotating brush
- collapsible handle
- removable nozzle
- edging bristles
- 2 tank system
- 20-foot cord
- Model: 2085
Save 20% and get a low price for a vacuum with cyclonic technology. Plus, it features the TurboBrush attachment, which you won't find on versions sold at other stores. Buy Now at Lowe's
- TurboBrush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, crevice tool, extension wand, and exclusive corner tool
- cyclonic technology that extends filter life
- 5 adjustable height settings
- one-touch empty dirt tank
- Model: 25982
It's $100 less than buying it directly from Bissell. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell Homecare Inc. via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- multi-surface
- height adjustable
- extension wand
- Model: 2001
That's $10 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Target
- bagless
- for use on hard floor, carpet, and hardwood
- includes multi-surface brush, crevice tool, and charger
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
Apply coupon code "6HJVTQ47" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
Save on uprights, carpet cleaners, and robot vacuums from brands such as iRobot, Bissell, Shark, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Use code "FAMILYSAVE" to get an extra 20% off these already discounted items (select brands are excluded).
- Plus, get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (it's redeemable October 5 to 18).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 bag free shipping.
That's a savings of 50% and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
- 25 watts x 2 RMS @ 8 ohm
- 35 watts x 2 RMS @ 4 ohm
- Built in Bluetooth with 33 foot range
- Built-in Preamplifier
- Adjustable bass and treble
- USB input
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's $20 off and the best price available. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 13.5" cleaning path
- 6-foot hose
- multi-level filtration
- TurboBrush tool, dusting brush, crevice tool, and extension wand, with on-board storage
- 25-foot power cord
- Model: 2487
That's $155 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay
- It's covered by a 5-year Bissell warranty.
- headlight
- handle controls
- edge cleaning
- height adjustment
- Model: 1650A
