eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb Bissell Hard Floor Cordless Canister Vacuum
$150 $200
free shipping

It's $100 less than buying it directly from Bissell. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bissell Homecare Inc. via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • multi-surface
  • height adjustable
  • extension wand
  • Model: 2001
