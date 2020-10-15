That's $20 off and the best price available. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 13.5" cleaning path
- 6-foot hose
- multi-level filtration
- TurboBrush tool, dusting brush, crevice tool, and extension wand, with on-board storage
- 25-foot power cord
- Model: 2487
Published 58 min ago
Save $4 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Titanium with ChaCha Lime Accents.
- 9.5" cleaning path width
- half gallon tank capacity
- 4-row rotating brush
- collapsible handle
- removable nozzle
- edging bristles
- 2 tank system
- 20-foot cord
- Model: 2085
That's $155 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay
- It's covered by a 5-year Bissell warranty.
- headlight
- handle controls
- edge cleaning
- height adjustment
- Model: 1650A
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to take an extra 20% off already-discounted Dyson items, including vacuums, fans, hair dryers, and more. Best of all, the coupon doesn't require a minimum order amount. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $100.
That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orythia via Amazon.
- 3 all-purpose nozzles
- 16ft cord
That's $10 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Target
- bagless
- for use on hard floor, carpet, and hardwood
- includes multi-surface brush, crevice tool, and charger
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on a huge selection of washers, dryers, fridges, stoves, stove hoods, and more. Additionally, you can save up to an extra $500 off using the coupon codes below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Lowe's offers a price match guarantee.
- Use code "470000000005840" to save $150 on $1,499 or more.
- Use code "470000000006700" to save $300 on $1,999 or more.
- Use code "470000000006762" to save $500 on $2,499 or more.
