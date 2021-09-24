That's $3 below our mention from May, $3 off now, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- 20 G40 clear bulbs
- brown wire
- connect up to 3 strings
- Model: BH10-093-599-41
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Apply code "KT2GK3HR" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in 4000K Nuetral White.
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
- 2,100-lumens
- IP54 waterproof rating
Apply coupon code "FN4UIVLU" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BKLT-US via Amazon.
- The "with sensor" option drops to $67.49 via the same coupon.
- 500-lumens
- IP65 waterproof
- measures 4.7" L x 2.4" W x 13.8" H
Apply coupon code "40FTGW8X" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red Brown or Green Wood Grain.
- Sold by Jesda-US via Amazon.
- semi flush mount
- E26 base
- wooden frame
- 11.8" diameter x 11"
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on major brands across electronics from laptops to headphones, tablets, security cameras, cell phones, smart home, video games, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM for $129 (low by $40).
It's only available at this price in Green Porcelain, but that's $34 less than what it costs in other colors. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
More Offers
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- UL listed
- clear glass globes w/ brown wire
- Model: BH10-093-599-41
