Best Choice Products Steel Programmable Electronic Storage Safe for $250

Best Choice Products · 26 mins ago
$250 $280
free shipping
Coupon code "STORAGE" drops the price to a full $100 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- 8-digit passcode
- 2 manual override keys
- internal lockbox with 2 compartment keys
- 8 AA batteries (only 4 included, for some reason)
- Model: SKY2425
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Paragon Flat Electronic Wall Safe
$80 $87
free shipping
That's a $37 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 4" x 16" x 22"
- key and electronic locking mechanisms
- steel construction w/ powder coated exterior finish
- Model: 7725
