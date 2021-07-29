Best Choice Products Solar Bird Bath w/ Planter for $40

Coupon code "BIRDBATH10" cuts it to $30 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- weather-resistant resin construction
- solar powered lamp
- planter base
- measures 20" x 42"
- Model: SKY5950
Coupon code "7PIECE" cuts it to $350 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available in several colors (Gray/Cream pictured).
- includes 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs, 1 table with a tempered glass top, cushions, 2 accent pillows, protective cover, and seat fastener clips
- Model: SKY5726
Apply coupon code "7SEAT" to save $450 off the list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- In several colors (Gray/Navy pictured).
- 52" table
- weather resistnat wicker
Apply coupon code "GARDENBENCH" to save $30, making it the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Plants and garden tools are NOT included.
- includes non-toxic dry sink tub
- measures 39.5"(L) x 18"(W) x 55.25"(H)
- 150-lbs. weight capacity for tabletop & shelf
- built-in hooks
Apply coupon code "OAO27KFN" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Apply coupon code "7XQSXIE5" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Also available in 100-Ft. for
$21.49$19.99 after the same coupon.
- Sold by Aomary via Amazon.
- 9 function nozzle
- extra strength
- 3/4" brass fittings
Coupon code "GARDENBED20" drops this to a little under half price at $135 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 2 feet of fury – a 24" growing depth (up to 269 gallons of soil) for deep rooting plants and vegetables like broccoli, beans, and more
- tool-free assembly
- Model: SKY6142
Get this price via coupon code "BIRDFEEDER6". It's the best we could find by $6. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 4 feeders
Apply coupon code "FOLDINGTABLE10" to save $47. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- side lock and handle for easy carrying
- Model: SKY1593
