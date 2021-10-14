New
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
$43 $50
free shipping
Coupon code "PADDRUMSET" cuts it to $77 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- recreates the sounds of a full drum kit
- USB, AUX input, & Bluetooth
- compatible with most major drum pad programs
- Model: SKY5621
Details
Comments
-
Expires 10/21/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
New
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice Products Wicked Wanda 5-Foot Standing Animatronic Witch
$57 $65
free shipping
Coupon code "WITCH" cuts it to the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- Requires 3 AA batteries (not included).
Features
- adjustable arms & motorized head
- glowing LED eyes
- pre-recorded phrases
- Model: SKY5813
