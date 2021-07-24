Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Wicker Sectional Conversation Set for $750

Coupon code "7PIECE" cuts it to $350 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available in several colors (Gray/Cream pictured).
- includes 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs, 1 table with a tempered glass top, cushions, 2 accent pillows, protective cover, and seat fastener clips
- Model: SKY5726
Expires 8/2/2021
Save $156 by applying coupon code "6EMGBSNS". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brown at this price.
- The Blue option drops to $370.99 with the same code.
- Sold by Lafwell USA via Amazon.
- cushions have removable, machine-washable covers
- all-weather handwoven PE rattan
- tempered glass tabletop
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
Save on a variety of items including patio seating, sets, tables, umbrellas, and more. Apply code "TAKE15" to save an additional 15%. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable July 26 to August 1).
- Pictured is the Sonoma Goods For Life Cortena Resin Wicker Swivel Glider Patio Chair for $356.99 w/ $70 Kohl's Cash ($243 off list).
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "LZ8Q2EVV" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- Designed for 48" to 54" round, square, or rectangle tables with room for 4 to 6 chairs
- Crank lift
- Angle adjustable
Coupon code "GARDENBED20" drops this to a little under half price at $135 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 2 feet of fury – a 24" growing depth (up to 269 gallons of soil) for deep rooting plants and vegetables like broccoli, beans, and more
- tool-free assembly
- Model: SKY6142
Get this price via coupon code "BIRDFEEDER6". It's the best we could find by $6. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 4 feeders
Apply coupon code "GARDENBENCH" to save $30, making it the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Plants and garden tools are NOT included.
- includes non-toxic dry sink tub
- measures 39.5"(L) x 18"(W) x 55.25"(H)
- 150-lbs. weight capacity for tabletop & shelf
- built-in hooks
Apply coupon code "FOLDINGTABLE10" to save $47. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- side lock and handle for easy carrying
- Model: SKY1593
