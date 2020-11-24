Thanks to the mail-in rebate, that's $2 under our mention from July, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- 1 tall blending cup
- 1 short blending cup
- 1 drinking cup
- 2 shaker tops
- 2 lids
- 2 comfort lip rings
- Model: 13330
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
After the $12 mail-in rebate, that's $2 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad to over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Pickup may also be available.
- 1,000-watt toast, bake, broil, and stay-on functions
- cool touch handle
- includes bake pan, wire rack, and crumb tray
- Model: 14804
After rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $29 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Shipping is free on orders $25 or more or you can opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- 1,400W heating system
- 8" x 9" nonstick cooking surface
- drip tray
- storage latch
- Model: 14629
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- cord storage
- chute guides popcorn into bowl
- measures 9"L x 5.3"W x 9.52"H
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heats up in as little as 30 seconds
- 2-basket cooking system
- auto-shutoff with boil dry protection
- Model: 13872
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
After the rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- automatic keep warm function
- non-stick cooking bowl
- steaming basket
- measuring cup and spoon
- Model: RC516
Get the savings on a wide selection of popular brands, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, New Balance, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured are the New Balance Men's 501 Casual Sneakers in Grey/Navy/Red for $45 (low by $25).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $25 or more to get free shipping.
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save $3 off list price. Buy Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $2.99 shipping charge.
- 750W power
- 6 setting shade browning control dial
- anti-jam and auto-shut off
- drop down crumb tray
