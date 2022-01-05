New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 41 mins ago
$45 $100
free shipping
It's a savings of $55 off list. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Available in Stainless Steel at this price.
Features
- 1,500W
- 6 preset cooking programs
- 60-minute automatic shut-off timer
- removable non-stick basket & crisping tray
- Model: 90131
Details
Expires in 9 hr
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
