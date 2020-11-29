New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker
$55 in cart $150
free shipping

It's $95 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 13-hour delay start timer
  • 2 loaf sizes
  • 15 preprogrammed cycles, including gluten-free
  • 3 different crust colors
  • Model: 90120
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Bella
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 63% -- $55 Buy Now