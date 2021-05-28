Bella Pro Series 1.6-Quart Deep Fryer for $15
Bella Pro Series 1.6-Quart Deep Fryer
$15 $30
That's half off and a great price for a basic deep fryer. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Pick it up at Best Buy to dodge the $7.49 shipping charge
  • 1,100 watts
  • 1.2-lb. max food capacity
  • Model: 90093
  • Expires 5/31/2021
