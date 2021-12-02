That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Comes apart for easy cleaning
- Dishwasher-safe bowl, lid, cones and rotating disk
- Includes 3 plastic cones and 1 measuring spoon
- Model: 13572
Save on ping pong tables, paddles, badminton nets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Joola Inside Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table for $314.28 (low by $48)
Save on over 100 items, including Star Wars, Minecraft, Creator, City, Classic, and more varieties. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Building Kit for $39.99 ($10 off).
- Spend $35 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is available on many items.)
Save at least $44 on a kids' scooter, electric scooter, or E-Bike. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the GlareWheel EB-X5 Urban Fashion High Speed Electric Bike for $395 (low by $155).
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $3.99, there's something for everyone.
Plus, orders over $170 get Santa's Front Yard for free, while VIP member orders of $200 or more snag a VIP fleece blanket. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
Save on over 1,000 items, including apparel, home items, fitness gear, and toys. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 6-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $174.99 ($75 off).
It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar waffle maker. Buy Now at Macy's
- makes 9" waffles
Shop and save on a selection of Bella small appliances including a griddle, waffle maker, toaster, and more, with the rebate. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Bella Essentials 2 Slice Toaster for $7.99 after rebate.
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- browning control dial
- ready indicator light
That's $80 off and a very low price in general for a large-capacity air fryer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- digital display
- auto shut-off
- 1,700-watt heating power
- adjustable temperature up to 399.2°F
- Model: 90088
