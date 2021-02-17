New
JCPenney · 55 mins ago
Bella 2-lb. Bread Maker
$24 $120
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Choose ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • 12 preprogrammed settings
  • customizable crust colors
  • 2-hour express cycle
  • 60-minute keep warm function
  • Model: 14915
