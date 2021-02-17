New
JCPenney · 55 mins ago
$24 $120
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Choose ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
- 12 preprogrammed settings
- customizable crust colors
- 2-hour express cycle
- 60-minute keep warm function
- Model: 14915
Details
Comments
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|JCPenney
|80%
|$22 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$24
|Buy Now
