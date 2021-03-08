New
Proozy · 54 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
$130 $200
free shipping

Most sellers are charging $175. Buy Now at Proozy

  • Get this price via coupon code "DNSOLO".
  • adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups
  • compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • up to 40 hours of battery life
  • built-in microphone
  • on-ear controls
  • Apple W1 chip
  • Model: MX432ZM/A
  • Code "DNSOLO"
  • Expires 3/10/2021
    Published 54 min ago
