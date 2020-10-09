New
Belk · 37 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
$129 $199
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by at least $38. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • noise isolation
  • foldable
  • built-in mic
  • up to 40 hours of battery life per full charge
  • Fast Fuel 5-minute charging gives 3 hours of play
  • Model: MX432LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones Belk Beats by Dr. Dre
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Belk 35% -- $129 Buy Now