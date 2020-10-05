sponsored
CALLOFDEALS · 45 mins ago
$150 $200
free shipping
Call of Deals offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Gold or Rose Gold for $149.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at CALLOFDEALS
Features
- noise isolation
- foldable
- built-in mic
- up to 40 hours of battery life
- Fast Fuel 5-minute charging gives 3 hours of play
- Model: MNER2LL/A
Details
